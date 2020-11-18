Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.42% of American Water Works worth $110,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in American Water Works by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 181,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,368,000 after buying an additional 36,996 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,924,000 after buying an additional 18,267 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 460,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,713,000 after purchasing an additional 33,228 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $159.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $172.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $87,562.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.92.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

