Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904,956 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.35% of Best Buy worth $100,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,922.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,708 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 67,211 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,545 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,557 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,741 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,239 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.09.

Shares of BBY opened at $119.02 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.44.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $50,729,943.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $639,116.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,547 shares of company stock valued at $88,371,377 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.