Swiss National Bank Sells 10,500 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.48% of DTE Energy worth $106,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in DTE Energy by 78.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in DTE Energy by 852.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE opened at $132.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.20 and its 200 day moving average is $113.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $1.085 dividend. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $150,221.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $251,061.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,217 shares of company stock valued at $797,917. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.81.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

