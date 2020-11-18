Swiss National Bank Sells 10,900 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,182,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.59% of Entergy worth $116,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 333.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Entergy by 8.2% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 251,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,618,000 after purchasing an additional 19,066 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Entergy by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 160,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 40.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,164 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Entergy by 2.0% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 201,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.93.

ETR stock opened at $111.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $135.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.16.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.37%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.