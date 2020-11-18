Swiss National Bank Sells 19,200 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 743,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of IQVIA worth $117,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 65,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,018,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,193,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19,707.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA stock opened at $172.21 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $180.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.24, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.78.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $7,573,708.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 698,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,742,181.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

