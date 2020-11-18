Swiss National Bank Sells 193,600 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,204,878 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 193,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Ford Motor worth $101,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 93.0% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 59.9% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 73.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.75 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $9.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.82.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

