Swiss National Bank Sells 19,500 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,268,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Ball worth $105,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,083,646,000 after buying an additional 187,132 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 8,261.6% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,032,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,204,000 after buying an additional 3,984,064 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 15.6% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,318,000 after buying an additional 475,256 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 2.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,184,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,299,000 after buying an additional 90,037 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 4.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,714,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,651,000 after buying an additional 119,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

BLL opened at $97.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.56 and a 200 day moving average of $77.44. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 62.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.45. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

In other Ball news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $944,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 191,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,096,319.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,416,996.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,287 shares of company stock valued at $5,699,001. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

