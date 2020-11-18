Swiss National Bank Sells 19,700 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of HCA Healthcare worth $131,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 164.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $37,000. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Sandra L. Morgan sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $642,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 5,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $770,586.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,432 shares of company stock worth $30,595,064. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

HCA opened at $153.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $155.84.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

