Swiss National Bank Sells 20,900 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,086,642 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Cadence Design Systems worth $115,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 30,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 45,529 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $431,299.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 316,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,123,994.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,618,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 269,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,613,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,275 shares of company stock worth $15,649,760 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock opened at $113.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.65. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.09.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

