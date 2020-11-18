Swiss National Bank Sells 23,700 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,205,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Agilent Technologies worth $121,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 141.3% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 112,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 30,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on A. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.51.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $607,770.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,948.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,342 shares of company stock worth $1,968,588 in the last three months.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $109.86 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $117.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.72 and its 200 day moving average is $94.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

