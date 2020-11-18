Swiss National Bank Sells 2,400 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $142,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,639,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $11,130,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in AutoZone by 25.4% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,124.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,160.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,150.27. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 115.57% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZO. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,425.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,375.00 target price (up from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,323.65.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $8,968,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total value of $6,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,436,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,505 shares of company stock worth $37,678,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

