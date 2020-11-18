Swiss National Bank Sells 24,000 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,345,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of PACCAR worth $114,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 279,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,801,000 after acquiring an additional 140,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PACCAR by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,266,000 after acquiring an additional 565,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in PACCAR by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Argus raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PACCAR from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen raised PACCAR to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total transaction of $596,661.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $8,385,514.56. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,558 shares of company stock worth $9,380,111. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PCAR opened at $88.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $95.82.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

