Swiss National Bank Sells 24,600 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 949,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of General Dynamics worth $131,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 281.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $151.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $190.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,800.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

