Swiss National Bank Sells 26,900 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,475,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $115,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in IHS Markit by 351.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,267,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,514,000 after purchasing an additional 986,870 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,590,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,345,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in IHS Markit by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,280,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,641,000 after purchasing an additional 783,625 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in IHS Markit by 2,273.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 765,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,825,000 after purchasing an additional 733,634 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO opened at $92.29 on Wednesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $94.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.80 and its 200 day moving average is $77.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INFO shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.82.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

