Swiss National Bank Sells 28,400 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,968,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $108,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 13,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $103,664.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,038 shares of company stock worth $220,133. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $59.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.