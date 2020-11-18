Swiss National Bank Sells 288,500 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,877,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $116,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 703,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.2% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $427,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Edward Jones raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.22.

In related news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $74.23 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.11 and its 200-day moving average is $58.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.35, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

