Swiss National Bank Sells 32,100 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,344,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.37% of D.R. Horton worth $101,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 248.2% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 140166 raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

DHI stock opened at $73.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.66 and a 200 day moving average of $64.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $81.21.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

