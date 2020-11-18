Swiss National Bank Sells 60,500 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,792,942 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 60,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $135,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 386.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 88.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 202.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Exelon by 249.4% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,408 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Bank of America lowered Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelon from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.07.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.