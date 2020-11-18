Swiss National Bank Sells 6,700 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of ANSYS worth $109,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,541,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,200,090,000 after purchasing an additional 43,069 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,214,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,036,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,378,000 after purchasing an additional 24,767 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 8.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 750,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,615,000 after purchasing an additional 60,284 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 101.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 706,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,572,000 after purchasing an additional 355,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,244,291.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total transaction of $776,415.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Cfra upgraded shares of ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.82.

ANSS stock opened at $319.79 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.07 and a 52 week high of $357.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.35 and a beta of 1.26.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

