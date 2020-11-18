Swiss National Bank Sells 6,900 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $129,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 62.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,792,000 after purchasing an additional 14,339 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,572,000 after purchasing an additional 258,375 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $2,991,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.25.

In related news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $2,572,740.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $8,978,874.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total value of $4,762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,763,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 107,712 shares of company stock valued at $48,085,708 in the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $455.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 79.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.41. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $485.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

