Swiss National Bank Sells 76,000 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,002,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of MetLife worth $111,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,956,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,554,824,000 after buying an additional 4,312,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MetLife by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,858,000 after buying an additional 981,327 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,507,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,126,000 after buying an additional 110,024 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in MetLife by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,972,000 after buying an additional 1,504,982 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in MetLife by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,708,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,910,000 after buying an additional 1,545,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MET. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 8.82%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

