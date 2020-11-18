Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of L3Harris Technologies worth $142,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $198.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

