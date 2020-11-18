Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.25

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.25 and last traded at $21.88, with a volume of 5027 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

SNDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 15.39 and a quick ratio of 15.39. The firm has a market cap of $922.01 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.79.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.09% and a negative net margin of 4,155.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $2,031,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,654.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 358,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,432,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,230,000 after acquiring an additional 353,812 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $386,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,688.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 421,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $258,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

