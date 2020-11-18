Taglich Brothers Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UFP Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Taglich Brothers currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for UFP Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

UFPT opened at $44.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.93. UFP Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $336.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.80.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 9.25%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 8.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 15.2% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 9.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Daniel J. Shaw sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $316,567.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,779.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.