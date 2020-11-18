Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $28,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 727.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 64.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.72.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $162.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.79. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $180.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

