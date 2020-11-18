Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,038,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,992,000 after purchasing an additional 224,747 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,019,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 950,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,729,000 after purchasing an additional 695,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $162.20 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.79. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

