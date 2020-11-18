Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Tamarack Valley Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01).

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.35 price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.05.

Shares of TVE opened at C$0.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.84. The firm has a market cap of $203.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.59.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.