Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) & Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Financial Review

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Tata Motors alerts:

This table compares Tata Motors and Nikola’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tata Motors $36.46 billion 0.18 -$1.51 billion ($1.84) -5.92 Nikola N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A

Nikola has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tata Motors.

Profitability

This table compares Tata Motors and Nikola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tata Motors -7.00% -48.89% -8.96% Nikola N/A -24.39% -13.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Tata Motors and Nikola, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tata Motors 4 1 0 0 1.20 Nikola 1 2 2 0 2.20

Nikola has a consensus target price of $37.20, suggesting a potential upside of 68.86%. Given Nikola’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nikola is more favorable than Tata Motors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Tata Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Nikola shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Nikola shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Tata Motors has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nikola has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nikola beats Tata Motors on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. The company also provides fully built solutions for applications, such as garbage compactors, containers, tankers, reefers, and diesel bowser, as well as electric vehicles. In addition, it offers information technology services, machine tools, and factory automation solutions; vehicle financing services; and engines for industrial and marine applications. The company provides its products under the Tata, Daewoo, Fiat, Jaguar, and Land Rover brands. It operates in India, China, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company Limited and changed its name to Tata Motors Limited in July 2003. Tata Motors Limited was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.