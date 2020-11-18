Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TGLS. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. B. Riley upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.45. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $8.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.13.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 1.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 45,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and installation of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries. Its products include insulating glass, laminated glass, monolithic glass, and low-e glass.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.