TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of TEGNA in a report released on Thursday, November 12th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.05. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TEGNA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TGNA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

NYSE TGNA opened at $14.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. TEGNA has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $18.31.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.97 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $820,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,985,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 273.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 132,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,064,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

