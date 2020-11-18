Terex (NYSE:TEX) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Terex (NYSE:TEX) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Terex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Terex from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Terex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.92.

TEX opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Terex has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 184.50 and a beta of 1.58.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Terex will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Terex news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley bought 2,853 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.47 per share, for a total transaction of $55,547.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,785.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,944,159.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,955 shares of company stock valued at $77,253 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,886,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,269 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Terex by 30.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,299,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,214 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 34.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,874,000 after acquiring an additional 686,025 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 976.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 506,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,906,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

