Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.61.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $441.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $418.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla has a 52-week low of $65.42 and a 52-week high of $502.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,404 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.17, for a total value of $1,872,448.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,203 shares in the company, valued at $8,164,539.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $18,228,107.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,318,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,114 shares of company stock valued at $56,932,654 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

