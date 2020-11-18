The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Bought by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 1,729.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in The AES were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The AES by 133.4% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,940,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,569,000 after buying an additional 3,966,426 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 299.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,631,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471,135 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The AES during the second quarter valued at $39,703,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES during the third quarter valued at $47,002,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,595,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,507 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The AES stock opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $22.32.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AES shares. TheStreet downgraded The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The AES from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

