The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to Outperform

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA) to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $306.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of The Boeing from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The Boeing from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $208.04.

Shares of BA stock opened at $210.05 on Wednesday. The Boeing has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $375.60. The company has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.85.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing will post -9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

