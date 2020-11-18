The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Sets New 12-Month High at $259.62

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $259.62 and last traded at $254.70, with a volume of 3204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $255.11.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.10.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $92.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.68, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.83.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.60%.

In other news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total transaction of $527,709.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,969,640.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 21,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.44, for a total transaction of $4,616,448.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,435.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 584,148 shares of company stock valued at $135,473,398 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,000 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $248,296,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 223.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,642,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,530 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 78.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,638,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,738,000 after purchasing an additional 688,659 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (NYSE:EL)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

