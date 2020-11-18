The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Sets New 12-Month High at $259.62

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $259.62 and last traded at $254.70, with a volume of 3204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $255.11.
EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.10.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $92.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.68, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.83.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.60%.
In other news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total transaction of $527,709.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,969,640.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 21,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.44, for a total transaction of $4,616,448.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,435.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 584,148 shares of company stock valued at $135,473,398 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,000 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $248,296,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 223.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,642,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,530 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 78.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,638,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,738,000 after purchasing an additional 688,659 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (NYSE:EL)
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
