The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.94% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.
NASDAQ MCFE opened at $17.00 on Monday. McAfee has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $19.78.
McAfee Company Profile
McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.
Featured Story: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.