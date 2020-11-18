The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

NASDAQ MCFE opened at $17.00 on Monday. McAfee has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $19.78.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 408,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $7,717,626.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 3,788,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $71,603,349.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

