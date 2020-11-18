The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 58.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,523 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $18,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 6.6% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.8% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 7.0% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 21.0% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.88.

Shares of HD stock opened at $279.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.61. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,429,883 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

