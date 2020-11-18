The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $296.00

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $288.00 to $296.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.64% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HD. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.75.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $272.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.90.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.21. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 614,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $170,756,000 after buying an additional 16,304 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $608,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 189.8% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,385,000 after buying an additional 38,639 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in The Home Depot by 742.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,619 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

