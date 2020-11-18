The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stake Reduced by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 20.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $126.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.55. The company has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.