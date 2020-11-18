The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 503.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 792,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661,231 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.42% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $121,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMG stock opened at $168.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.29. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $179.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

