The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Wendy’s in a research note issued on Thursday, November 12th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

WEN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

WEN opened at $22.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08. The Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.58 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 38.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Wendy’s news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $3,002,058.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,290,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis M. Kass bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,033.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

