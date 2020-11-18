TheStreet Upgrades First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to “B-“

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FFBC. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. First Financial Bancorp. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $17.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $161.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.85 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vince Berta bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,209 shares in the company, valued at $157,486.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 167.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 30,654 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.2% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 44.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 446,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 137,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the second quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

