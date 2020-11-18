TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.23

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.23 and last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 3739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TIM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TIM SA provides local fixed switched telephony and multimedia communication services in national long distance and international long distance modalities. It also offers personal mobile service. TIM SA was formerly known as Intelig TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes Ltda. and changed its name to TIM SA on September 06, 2017.

