Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,790,000 shares, a growth of 133.6% from the October 15th total of 6,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41,345 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTNP opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $24.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.90. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.55.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,144.30% and a negative net margin of 351.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

