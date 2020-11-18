TP ICAP plc (OTCMKTS:TULLF) Short Interest Update

TP ICAP plc (OTCMKTS:TULLF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 290.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
OTCMKTS:TULLF opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96. TP ICAP has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.45.
TP ICAP Company Profile
