TR European Growth Trust PLC (TRG.L) (LON:TRG) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,090.00

TR European Growth Trust PLC (TRG.L) (LON:TRG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,090 ($14.24) and last traded at GBX 1,075 ($14.04), with a volume of 43594 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,070 ($13.98).

The stock has a market capitalization of $489.56 million and a PE ratio of 4.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,009.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 906.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a GBX 14.20 ($0.19) dividend. This is an increase from TR European Growth Trust PLC (TRG.L)’s previous dividend of $7.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.39%. TR European Growth Trust PLC (TRG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.92%.

In other news, insider Alexander Mettenheimer bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 964 ($12.59) per share, with a total value of £3,856 ($5,037.89).

About TR European Growth Trust PLC (TRG.L) (LON:TRG)

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth by investing predominantly in smaller and medium sized companies in Europe. The Company maintains a diversified portfolio. The Company invests 7% of its total assets.

