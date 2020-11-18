Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.60

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$17.60 and last traded at C$17.56, with a volume of 176376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.94.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TCL.A shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

