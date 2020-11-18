TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TDG. Robert W. Baird upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $535.69.

TDG stock opened at $577.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $502.34 and a 200-day moving average of $459.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.10, for a total value of $1,967,203.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 12,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.57, for a total value of $7,268,618.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790,650.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,030 shares of company stock valued at $67,638,766. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,729,417,000 after purchasing an additional 47,455 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,169,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,401,150,000 after purchasing an additional 917,414 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,049,908,000 after purchasing an additional 80,854 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $738,573,000 after purchasing an additional 133,310 shares during the period. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,192,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,070,000 after purchasing an additional 182,265 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

