TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the October 15th total of 196,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered TransGlobe Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGA opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. TransGlobe Energy has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransGlobe Energy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,086,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 300,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.25% of TransGlobe Energy worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

