TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Short Interest Down 60.0% in October

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the October 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TANNL opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.16.

Get TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT alerts:

About TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT

There is no company description available for Travelcenters of America Inc

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.